NYT: N. Korea Produced Nuclear Materials for 6 Nuclear Warheads Since First Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence authorities reportedly said North Korea was moving ahead with its nuclear and missile program even after the first summit between the U.S. and North Korea in June of last year.The New York Times reported on Sunday that intelligence officials suggested that North Korea produced enough uranium and plutonium to fuel a half-dozen new nuclear warheads in the time between the first summit in Singapore in June and the second in Hanoi last month.The Times said while American intelligence officials have provided the briefings to U.S. President Donald Trump, he sought to downplay it in public to avoid imperiling negotiations with the North.The report said the North is maintaining significant parts of facilities at its Dongchang-ri missile site and the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.