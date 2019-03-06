Lim Hyo-jun Wins Men's Overall Title at Short Track Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Lim Hyo-jun has captured the men's overall title at the short track world championships for the first time in his career.After two days of competition, Lim earned a total of 102 points on Sunday at the International Skating Union(ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.Lim won the one-thousand-500-meter gold medal on Saturday, and picked up two more gold medals the next day in the one-thousand meter and the three-thousand meter super final. He also won gold in the five-thousand meter relay, which is not included in the rankings of individual races.On the women's side, South Korean skater Choi Min-jeong, the 2018 overall champion, finished second with 76 points, losing by five points to Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.