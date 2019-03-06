Ethiopian Airlines Jet Crashes

Photo : YONHAP News

An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after takeoff from the country's capital on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.The Boeing 737, which departed the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for Nairobi, Kenya at 8:44 a.m. local time, crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members, the airline said.South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed deep condolences in a statement on Monday to the Ethiopian government and its people as well as the 34 other countries whose passengers were on board the flight.No South Korean nationals were on board.