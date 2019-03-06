Kim Jong-un Casts his Vote in Parliamentary Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance since returning from his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam.North Korea's state media reported that Kim appeared at Kim Chaek University of Technology in Pyongyang on Sunday to cast his ballot to elect new deputies for the nation’s rubber-stamp legislature.Kim voted for Hong So-hon, the president of the university who is a candidate for the Supreme People’s Assembly, and asked Hong to play a role in building the country’s economy and boosting science education.Analysts say Kim's remarks indicate a policy shift from five years ago from building nuclear capabilities to focusing on economic growth.Top officials of the North's ruling Workers' Party also reportedly voted for candidates from the fields of science education and economics.