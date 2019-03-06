DP Floor Leader Vows to Reform S. Korea's Labor Market Through Compromise

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has called on labor groups and businesses to compromise on enhancing both flexibility and security in the labor market, vowing to structurally reform South Korea's labor market through social compromise.During his parliamentary speech on Monday, DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said the country should look toward Denmark's "flexicurity" model, which combines labor market flexibility, social security and an active labor market policy.Hong urged the involved parties to agree to an effective social safety net by 2030, such as increasing the country's unemployment benefits from the current nine trillion won to 26 trillion won, as well as raising employment flexibility in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution.The DP floor leader also emphasized the need to reform the country's wage system, urging highly paid union workers of conglomerates and public organizations to suspend wage increases for three to five years.Regarding North Korea, Hong called on Pyongyang to make a wise decision for peace amid reports about its restoration of a missile testing site.He also called for non-partisan cooperation in efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.