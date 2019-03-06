Trial of Former Judge Involved in Power Abuse Scandal Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Lim Jong-hun, a former judge at the center of a massive judicial power abuse scandal, appeared at the first hearing for his trial on Monday.In a statement at the Seoul Central District Court, the former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA) denied that he was in a cozy relationship with political circles by using trials as bargaining chips. He said it was the NCA's role to seek understanding and cooperation from related agencies for the judiciary.He asked the court not to be buried under the prosecution's "fine dust," but to faithfully judge the defendant's argument and evidence at hand.Lim, who worked for the NCA from 2012 to 2017, is suspected of being the key figure that helped former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae use trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye administration.After being slapped with some 30 charges last year, Lim was additionally indicted in January for allegedly pressing judges to rule in favor of cases involving former and incumbent lawmakers. Last month, Lim was indicted again, for allegedly drawing up a blacklist of judges.