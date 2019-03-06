Unification Minister Nominee Shares Gov't View on Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul said he has similar views with the Moon Jae-in administration on the need to push for the resumption of inter-Korean economic projects to help the nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea move forward.Kim spoke to reporters on Monday after he was asked about his position regarding the resumption of the inter-Korean industrial park at North Korea’s border town of Gaeseong and the tourism program at the North’s Mount Geumgang.His nomination was announced last Friday at a time when President Moon Jae-in believes the resumption of the two projects would support efforts to keep dialogue between the U.S. and the North alive following the breakdown of their recent summit.When asked about ways to bring the U.S. and North Korea back to the negotiating table, Kim declined to get into the specifics, saying he will have to examine many aspects of the changing circumstances on the Korean Peninsula.A parliamentary hearing for the nominee is set to take place within 20 days after the presidential office submits a formal request.