KDI: Economy Continues to See Slowdown

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) says the nation’s economy continues to witness a slowdown amid sluggish investment and export growth.The state think tank unveiled the assessment in its monthly report on economic trends on Monday. The institute has assessed since last November that the economy is slowing down.The report said that although growth in retail sales widened due to temporary factors such as the Lunar New Year holidays, the slump in investment and exports worsened.In addition, the report cited that facility investment slipped nearly 17 percent and construction investment fell almost 12 percent in January, adding related economic indicators suggest the slump in investment is expected to continue for the time being.Exports of key items, including semiconductors and petroleum products, fell more than eleven percent in February.The institute said the slump has weighed down on the manufacturing, mining and construction industries and is being reflected on employment indices.