Moon Advances Infrastructure, Energy Agenda in Brunei Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is in Brunei, where he offered assurance the country is an important partner in Seoul's New Southern Policy.In a summit with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Moon said the countries advanced friendly ties in infrastructure, energy, human exchanges and other areas.Brunei and South Korea established diplomatic ties 35 years ago, and the sultanate is Moon's first stop on a Southeast Asian tour aimed at expanding his key foreign policy initiatives in the region.The two leaders praised their cooperation in bridge construction and vowed further cooperation toward fostering partnerships in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) industry.Moon asked for Brunei’s continued support in Korean Peninsula peace efforts.The president will visit Malaysia and Cambodia next.