Chun Appears for Trial on Alleged Defamation on 1980 Democracy Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former President Chun Doo-hwan, who was indicted last year on allegations that he defamed victims of his brutal crackdown on the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Movement, appeared at a regional court in Gwangju to stand trial.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Clad in a dark suit and yellow tie, former President Chun Doo-hwan arrived at the Gwangju District Court at around 12:30 p.m., two hours before the start of the trial.Chun kept mum when asked whether he intended to apologize to the people of Gwangju for his brutal crackdown in 1980, but snapped when a reporter asked whether he denied ordering soldiers to shoot citizens at the time.Accompanied by his wife Lee Soon-ja, Chun, who had claimed he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, was seen walking into the court building without any assistance.The 88-year-old ex-dictator, who gained power through a coup and led an authoritarian government from 1980 to 1988, was indicted in May of last year on charges that his memoir defamed victims of his bloody crackdown.In a complaint filed by a relative of the late activist priest Cho Chul-hyun, also known as Cho Bi-oh, Chun is accused of libeling Cho, who said he witnessed the military firing at citizens from helicopters during the suppression of the protests against Chun's rule.In his 2017 memoir, Chun denied the claim, calling Cho a "liar" who should be ashamed to call himself a cleric.Chun had repeatedly delayed court proceedings citing lack of case review, old age and health reasons, but agreed to attend the hearing after the Gwangju court issued a subpoena against him.If convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or up to five million won in fines.At the hearing, which wrapped up after 76 minutes, Chun denied all the charges against him. His lawyer said Chun's memoir is based on public records and that allegations of the helicopter shooting haven't been verified.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.