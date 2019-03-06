Police Book K-Pop Star Seungri for Arranging Sexual Favors for Investors

Photo : YONHAP News

Popular boy group member Seungri of Big Bang has been booked as a suspect by the police in their probe into allegations that he arranged sexual favors to potential investors for his nightclub.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer is suspected of having violated sex trade laws and authorities have booked him to secure a search warrant for his premises.Test results related to allegations that Seungri used illegal drugs, meanwhile, came out negative.Seungri is suspected of using various nightclubs in Seoul's Gangnam district for lobbying and even attempting to introduce escorts to potential overseas investors.Authorities also raided Club Arena in the Gangnam district on Sunday, where they collected evidence related to the sex favors allegations.While Seungri is scheduled to start his mandatory military service later this month, National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong said on Monday that the police will work with the Defense Ministry to continue their probe.