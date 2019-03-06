S. Korea Finalizing Discussions with US on Sanctions Waiver for Video Family Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are reported to be finalizing discussions for Washington to grant sanctions exemptions to allow the two Koreas to conduct video reunions for families separated by the Korean War.Unification Ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said on Monday that when the discussion regarding Washington's unilateral sanctions and related proceedings are completed, Seoul will begin preparatory talks with Pyongyang.The comments come after the UN Security Council approved a sanctions waiver for equipment to be sent to the North for video reunions last week.South Korea pushed to hold video calls between the separated families around the Lunar New Year holiday last month, but plans were called off after more time was required to secure the sanctions waivers.The two Koreas held their latest face-to-face family reunions at the North's Mount Geumgang resort last August.