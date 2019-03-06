Economy KOSPI Remains Steady Monday at 2,138.10

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-66 point, or point-03 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-138-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining three-point-12 points, or point-42 percent, to close at 739-point-09.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-7 won.