Moon to Visit Angkor Wat on Saturday

President Moon Jae-in plans to visit the renowned historical site of Angkor Wat in Cambodia on Saturday as he continues his tour of three member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Monday in Brunei the Cambodian government requested Moon visit the site.He said that Cambodia wishes the South Korean leader to visit Angkor Wat which is central to the country's national pride and cultural heritage.Cambodian officials expressed hope Moon's visit would help introduce the temple complex to the Korean people and contribute to advancing the two countries' tourism sectors.The spokesman said Cambodia is also grateful for the Korean government's contribution to Angkor Wat's restoration project.Since Angkor Wat's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1992, South Korea has been providing restoration technologies to Cambodia in the form of a grant type aid through the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA).