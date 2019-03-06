Moon Holds Summit Talks with Sultan of Brunei

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah held a summit Monday to boost bilateral relationship and strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).President Moon described Brunei as an important partner in Seoul's New Southern Policy initiative.The sultan warmly welcomed the South Korean leader's state visit and expressed hope to cooperate more closely.The two leaders also adopted a joint statement and agreed to expand exchanges to create more synergy between Seoul's New Southern Policy initiative and Brunei's Vision 2035.They agreed that it's particularly important to advance cooperation in trade and investment. Brunei also thanked Korea's participation in its infrastructure projects, including the Riphas Bridge and the ongoing construction of the Temburong Bridge.The two leaders also agreed that concerted efforts by the global community are necessary to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.