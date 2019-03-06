S. Korean Gov't Inspecting Boeing 737 Aircraft After Crash in Ethiopia

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has begun emergency safety inspections of the country's Boeing B-737 Max Eight aircraft after a plane of the same type crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday.The Transport Ministry said on Monday that it is in the process of confirming that Eastar Jet, which operates the Max Eight aircraft, has been conducting the required safety training and maintenance of the planes.An official from the ministry said if any defects or problems are detected, the low-cost carrier could be ordered to suspend its operations.Recent accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max model have prompted U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to issue a directive for U.S.-based operators to revise their operating procedures.Last December, Eastar Jet became South Korea's first airline to deploy two of the Boeing models. Other domestic carriers like Korean Air and Jeju Air are scheduled to roll out 30 and 50 units respectively between May and next year.