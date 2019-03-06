Parliamentary Committee Passes Bill to Combat Fine Dust Problems

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on Monday unanimously passed a revision bill that calls for strengthened state efforts to deal with fine dust.If enacted, it will allow the government to inject state budget into solving the air pollution issue.The committee plans to put to a floor vote an integration of the bill and three similar proposed bills.Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum welcomed the passage of the bill at the committee and vowed swift follow-up measures to further protect the public’s health from the harmful materials in the air.Last week, the Assembly’s three negotiating groups, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, agreed to pass fine dust-related bills during a plenary session slated for Wednesday.