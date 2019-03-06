S. Korea, Brunei Agree to Redefine Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is in Brunei on the first leg of his three nation tour. During a summit with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the South Korean president offered assurance the country is an important partner in Seoul's New Southern Policy. Brunei is seeking collaboration with South Korea to upgrade its economy.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: Official welcoming ceremony before S. Korea-Brunei Summit]South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah agreed to realign Seoul's "New Southern Policy" and the sultanate's "Vision 2035" with each other.Following the summit in Bandar Seri Begawan on Monday, the two leaders signed a joint declaration, redefining their bilateral ties.The South Korean president recognized Brunei as a key partner in Seoul's New Southern Policy, aimed at strengthening cooperative relations with the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.Brunei is currently pursuing Vision 2035 and seeking to turn its resource-dependent economic structure into an advanced industrial economy.During the summit, Moon and Sultan Bolkiah also agreed on the need to expand bilateral trade and investment.The two leaders also praised their cooperation in bridge construction and vowed further cooperation toward fostering partnerships in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) industry.South Korea and Brunei established diplomatic ties 35 years ago, and the sultanate is Moon's first stop on in his current Southeast Asian tour.Moon asked for Brunei’s continued support in Korean Peninsula peace efforts.From Tuesday to Thursday, Moon will visit Malaysia for a summit with Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to seek ways to enhance cooperation ahead of the 60th anniversary of both countries' diplomatic ties next year.On Friday, Moon will attend a reception hosted by Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni. He will also hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen and discuss expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure and finance.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.