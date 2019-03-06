Graffiti Found outside N. Korean Embassy in Malaysia

Photo : YONHAP News

Graffiti criticizing North Korea’s Kim Jong-un regime found on the walls of North Korea's embassy in Malaysia is widely suspected to have been the work of a group called Free Joseon.The organization has claimed that it helped Kim Han-sol, the son of the North Korean leader's late half brother Kim Jong-nam, seek refuge.According to sources in Malaysia, the outer wall of the North Korean embassy was found vandalized with spray paint on Monday morning. The embassy is located in Bukit Damansara, an affluent suburb in western Kuala Lumpur where many foreign diplomatic missions are situated.Messages were found calling for the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with the Free Joseon group logo. The spray painting is believed to have taken place between Sunday night and early Monday morning.Several blankets have been hung over the wall apparently by embassy officials in an effort to cover the graffiti.It's not been confirmed whether local police are investigating.Free Joseon, known as Cheollima Civil Defense until changing its name earlier this month, claims it provided safe shelter to Kim Han-sol and his family following his father's assassination with a deadly nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017.