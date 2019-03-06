S. Korean Parliament Exhibits N. Korean Artworks

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee has opened an art exhibition featuring works by both South and North Korean artists.Featuring paintings and handicraft items by 28 South Korean and 22 North Korean artists, the event is designed to expedite inter-Korean cultural exchanges and mark the centennial of the March First Independence Movement and the establishment of Korea’s provisional government during the Japanese colonial rule.Representative An Min-suk of the ruling Democratic Party, who chairs the committee, assessed the event’s significance as the first showcase of North Korean artwork at the South Korean parliament building.He said that it is regrettable that the North Korean painters are unable to attend the event and hoped that it will happen someday. He also hopes a similar exhibition will be held in the North and that South Korean painters will be there when it occurs.