JCS: S. Korea Closely Monitoring N. Korea's Missile-Related Moves

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says Seoul is closely tracking and monitoring North Korea’s missile activities in coordination with the United States.JCS spokesman Kim Joon-rak spoke at a regular media briefing on Monday in response to questions about recent U.S. media reports that the North could have restored its Dongchang-ri missile launch site.Kim said the military is analyzing related matters and is open to various possibilities, including the North potentially preparing to launch a missile, but refused to elaborate further.Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo also declined to say whether a provocative action by the North is imminent or if the recently observed activities in the North are only warnings against joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.