Ex-President Chun Denies Defamation Charges at Gwangju Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan has denied the defamation charges against him related to his bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy movement.The 88-year-old ex-dictator stood trial for the first time on Monday since the Gwangju District Court opened hearings on his defamation case last August.He is accused of defaming a late Catholic priest, claiming in his 2017 memoir that the priest's testimony that martial law troops had fired on protesters from helicopters during the Gwangju uprising is a lie.During the 75-minute-long hearing, prosecutors argued it was Chun who lied, saying there's evidence to prove the deadly crackdown involved shootings from a military helicopter.However, Chun's lawyers argued that his memoir is based on public records and that allegations of the helicopter shootings have not been verified.The next hearing will be held on April eighth.Chun came to power through a military coup and led an authoritarian government from 1980 to 1988.