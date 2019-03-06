Menu Content

Ruling, 3 Minor Parties Agree to Hold Joint Meeting on Electoral Reform

Write: 2019-03-11 18:13:56Update: 2019-03-11 19:04:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party and three minor opposition parties have agreed to hold a joint meeting of their chairs and floor leaders in the near future to discuss the designation of fast-track bills, including one on electoral reform. 

The parties’ floor leaders decided on the joint meeting on Monday, but failed to reach an agreement on the scope of fast-track legislation. 

The ruling Democratic Party proposed nine other bills, such as one on investigations into corruption involving high-profile government officials and a revision to the Fair Trade Act, be designated as fast-track bills in addition to the electoral reform bill. 

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party insisted a smaller number of bills should be designated as such for the sake of efficiency. 

They also claimed electoral reform should be made in a way that ties parliamentary seats to the percentage of voter support each party gains.

The four parties have been pursuing fast-track legislation on electoral reform to bypass disapproval from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which is concerned such reform will lead to a loss of its parliamentary seats.
