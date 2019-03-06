Symposium in Seoul to Discuss East Asian Railway Community

Photo : YONHAP News

Railway experts from around the world will gather in Seoul this week to discuss President Moon Jae-in’s proposal to build a railway community in East Asia.The Korea Railroad Research Institute said Monday that an international symposium will be held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday.Around 500 officials and experts in the field are expected to attend the event, including those from the Northeast Asian region such as China, Russia, Mongolia and Japan as well as those from the United States, Europe and international organizations.The participants will share up-to-date technologies and knowledge about rail-based traffic systems and railroad safety management along with networking strategies to build an East Asian railroad community and cooperation on policies and related technologies.Moon proposed last August that the two Koreas form a seven-nation East Asian railroad community along with the U.S., China, Russia, Japan and Mongolia and develop the region into a community with an integrated economy and security system similar to the European Union.