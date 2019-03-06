DP Proposes Bill to Reinstate Gov't Employees Sacked over Union Activities

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has proposed a special bill to reinstate former government employees who were sacked over labor union-related activities.Representative Hong Ihk-pyo, the chief author of the bill, said on Monday that the move aims to strengthen social unity.The bill, if enacted, will reinstate all public employees dismissed over union activities and wipe their official records clean. However, it will not acknowledge the demand of the Korean Government Employees' Union to count the period during which they were dismissed as part of their cumulative careers. The union accepted the bill.According to the union, nearly three-thousand public employees were disciplined between 2002 and 2016 over labor activities, including 136 people who lost their jobs for participating in strikes in 2004.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party criticized the bill as legislation that only seeks to please the ruling party’s supporters.