UN Report: N. Korea Evading Sanctions, Buying Oil, Selling Arms and Coal

Photo : KBS News

North Korea is reportedly successfully evading United Nations sanctions by increasing imports of petroleum products, coal exports, weapons sales and cyber attacks on foreign banks.The Wall Street Journal published an article on Sunday citing a report to the UN Security Council by a panel of international experts that is expected to be issued this week.The Journal said North Korea has punched a hole in the web of UN sanctions intended to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons programs and long-range missiles, by accelerating its import of petroleum products through illicit ship-to-ship transfers and increasing coal exports.According to the panel’s report, North Korea is also violating sanctions by selling small arms and other military hardware to Iranian-backed Houthi rebel forces in Yemen and to fighters in Libya and Sudan.The UN panel also said the North's nuclear and missile programs "remain intact" and that the regime attempted to purchase uranium enrichment equipment.