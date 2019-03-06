Pres. Moon Arrives in Malaysia Tuesday for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday, the second leg of his three-nation tour.Arriving in Kuala Lumpur after a three-day visit to Brunei, Moon will attend a Korean pop culture and halal exhibition organized by Korean corporations, and hold a meeting with Koreans living in Malaysia.On Wednesday, Moon will attend a state dinner hosted by Abdullah of Pahang, the current reigning monarch of Malaysia, and hold a summit meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The summit will be followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding and joint press statement.On Thursday, Moon will attend a Korea-Malaysia business forum, before heading to Cambodia for the final leg of his trip.