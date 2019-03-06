USFK Submits Management Plan for THAAD Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) recently submitted to the Seoul government a detailed management plan for a military base housing a U.S. missile defense system, paving the way for a long-overdue environmental assessment of the site.The USFK reportedly submitted the plan in mid-February and Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Monday that working-level discussions are under way between the allies regarding details of the submitted plan.The government carried out a small-scale environmental impact assessment when two launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) anti-missile battery were deployed in Seongju, Gyeongsang Province in March 2017.Four months later, the Defense Ministry decided to conduct a full assessment of the THAAD system's impact on the environment by order of the Moon Jae-in administration.However, the extensive environmental review, which is required for the full deployment of the THAAD system, has been delayed as the U.S. forces have postponed the submission of the management plan on the site.