S. Korea Detects Signs of Activities at North Korea's Nuclear Facilities

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korean military authorities have detected signs of activity at North Korea's major Yongbyon nuclear testing site as well as other nuclear facilities. The exclusive KBS report comes amid media speculation that the North is preparing for a nuclear or missile test after its failed summit with the United States last month.Our Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: Multiple sources told KBS on Monday that South Korean military authorities have observed signs indicating activities to restore part of a launch pad at the Dongchang-ri missile launch site.The authorities have also detected signs that uranium enrichment process is under way at the Yongbyon site and additional nuclear facilities.The sources said that the "additional" facilities are not limited to a specific location, and refer to the North's overall force of weapons of mass destruction, hinting at resumed activities at multiple locations across the country.This represents the first time the public has learned that South Korean military authorities have detected and are watching movement at North Korean nuclear facilities besides Yongbyon as well as the resumption of activities at North Korean launch sites.The sources, however, said it’s too early to determine if North Korea is really preparing for a missile launch.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said earlier on Monday that Seoul is closely tracking and monitoring North Korea’s nuclear facilities and missile activities in coordination with the United States.The JCS added the military is analyzing related issues and is open to various possibilities, including the North potentially preparing to launch a missile.Analysts speculate the resumed activities indicates the North’s intent to covey the message that tensions on the Korean Peninsula could escalate at any time if Pyongyang and Washington fail to reach an agreement regarding the North’s denuclearization in future negotiations.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.