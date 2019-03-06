S. Korea-US to Wrap Up Modified Joint Military Training Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will wrap up their new joint military training exercises which replaced the previous spring command-post Key Resolve exercises.The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said the seven-day 19-1 Dong Maeng exercises, which began last Monday, will come to a close Tuesday afternoon.During the war games, Seoul's Defense Ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and operations commands of the Army, Navy and Air Force were joined by the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea and the U.S. Pacific Command.The counterattack portion of the drills, aimed at maintaining the allies' defense posture against North Korea's military threats, have been taken out to support ongoing diplomatic efforts for denuclearization and lasting peace in the region. Its duration was also shortened from two weeks to a week.Albeit less extreme than the past, the North's state media last week criticized the modified drills to have violated its joint declarations with both Seoul and Washington.Seoul and Washington plan to conduct the 19-2 Dong Maeng, a modified version of the summer command-post Freedom Guardian exercises, in August.