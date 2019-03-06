N. Korea Affirms Intent Toward Achieving Full Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s propaganda media outlets have released reports reaffirming Pyongyang’s stance toward achieving full denuclearization.The Web site "Uriminjokkiri" said on Tuesday that Pyongyang holds the firm stance of wanting new relations with Washington that go with the call of a new century, achieving complete denuclearization and building permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.It marks the first time that the North has highlighted the prospect of full denuclearization after the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi fell through.In regards to the Hanoi summit, Uriminjokkiri said Pyongyang and Washington agreed to continue productive dialogue to address issues that were previously discussed during the summit.The North Korean propaganda channel “DPRK Today” also posted similar content under the pen name of a Foreign Ministry official.