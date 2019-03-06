LKP Offers to Send Envoy to N. Korea Amid Speculation Over Pyongyang's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has offered to send a special envoy to North Korea to confirm Pyongyang's sincerity about denuclearization.During her parliamentary address on Tuesday, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said the envoy will tell North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the conservative party is ready to support his country if it is willing move forward in the denuclearization process.Na's remarks come amid rising speculation that Pyongyang may be preparing to launch a long-range missile or a satellite-carrying rocket following the breakdown of its recent summit with the U.S.Calling Moon's economic policies "unconstitutional," Na said the government's intervention and redistribution policy go against market order and have led to losses in employment, distribution and household income.The floor leader also suggested that South Korea lead efforts to sign a treaty on taking joint action against the worsening air pollution with countries in Northeast Asia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The address was briefly interrupted after Na likened Moon to the chief spokesperson of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Ruling party lawmakers protested the remarks and some left the chamber.