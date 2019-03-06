Gov't to Prepare for Resumption of Gaesong Complex, Mt. Geumgang Tours

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it will prepare for the resumption of operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang this year within the framework of United Nations sanctions on North Korea.The ministry also vowed to increase efforts towards restoring a center at Mount Geumgang for separated families and to diversify such reunions.Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung unveiled the plans on Tuesday in a briefing on the ministry’s tasks for this year.Chun said the government is aiming to come up with a solid framework for peace, co-existence and co-prosperity through advancing sustainable inter-Korean relations.To that end, the ministry said it plans to closely communicate with the North through all of their communication channels, including summits as well as high-level and working-level talks. It also plans to spur North Korea-U.S. dialogue through inter-Korean talks.The Unification Ministry plans to finalize its tasks for this year after gathering public opinion through Tuesday’s briefing.