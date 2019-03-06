KBS to Dismiss Cast Member of Entertainment Show Amid Sex Tape Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has decided to dismiss one of the cast members of a popular entertainment program amid allegations that he illegally filmed sexual acts and shared the videos with others, including Big Bang member Seungri.According to KBS on Tuesday, producers of the weekend program "2 Days and 1 Night" have suspended the appearance of singer and songwriter Jung Joon-young considering the severity of the case.KBS asked viewers for their understanding and said it will cut as many of the scenes including Jung as possible from the recently recorded two episodes that have yet to air.A local broadcaster reported on Monday that one of the celebrities who engaged in a KakaoTalk conversation with Seungri about the Big Bang member's alleged arrangement of sexual favors for investors is Jung.The report added Jung had shared photos and videos of his sexual encounters with at least ten different women in the mobile chat room within a period of ten months.Police have launched an investigation into the latest allegations.Jung, who is in the U.S. filming another television show said he will fully cooperate with the police investigation.