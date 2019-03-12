Biegun: US Against Incremental Denuclearization-Reward Swap

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. chief nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun addressed the recent developments in the denuclearization dialogue with North Korea. Biegun stressed that Washington is not interested in the North taking incremental steps, while North Korean media outlets noted that the country is still committed to complete denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo has the latest.Report:[Sound bite: US Special Representative for N. Korea Stephen Biegun]"Well let me start by saying the obvious that diplomacy is still very much alive... "While noting that Washington is still open for dialogue, U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun expressed concerns over the recent resumption of missile activities at the North' Sohae launching station.[Sound bite: US Special Representative for N. Korea Stephen Biegun]"We don't know if it's intended to send any particular statement to us. We will see. We take this very seriously the recent reports we have seen."Speaking at the Carnegie Nuclear Conference in Washington on Monday, Biegun reiterated President Donald Trump's previous remarks that he would be disappointed in Kim Jong-un if he proceeds to resume testing.In contrast to his more flexible earlier remarks, Biegun said his government is not interested in taking incremental steps for North Korea's denuclearization.[Sound bite: US Special Representative for N. Korea Stephen Biegun]"What the North Koreans were proposing is to eliminate some portion of their nuclear weapons program in exchange for the lifting of basically all sanctions... some cases might directly subsidize the ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction."“We are not going to do denuclearization incrementally, and that is the position [on] which the US government has a complete unity... ”With Biegun urging North Korea to show its full commitment to denuclearization, North Korean media released their take on Tuesday.For the first time since the collapse of the second summit in Hanoi last month, North Korea’s online propaganda outlets, “Uriminzokkiri” and “DPRK Today,” reaffirmed the Kim regime’s commitment to complete denuclearization.Despite this expression of re-commitment, it is uncertain if the two sides can resolve their differences. The North's state-run weekly "Tongil Sinbo" argued in its latest edition that Kim Jong-un's proposal for dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear site for partial sanctions relief was the most realistic solution available.Trump and Kim's nuclear summit in Hanoi last month ended without an agreement as the U.S.' demands for denuclearization collided with North Korea's calls for sanctions relief.American think tanks and the South Korean state intelligence agency said last week that North Korea was rebuilding a key rocket launch site on its northwestern coast. Some experts said North Korea could launch a missile or satellite.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.