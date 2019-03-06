Kyodo: S. Korea, Japan to Arrange Meeting to Discuss Forced Labor Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have reportedly begun talks to arrange a meeting to discuss the South Korean Supreme Court's recent ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of Japan's forced labor during its colonial rule of Korea.Citing a source within the Japanese government, Japan's Kyodo News said on Monday the director-general-level meeting of officials from the two countries' foreign ministries will likely be held in Seoul on Thursday.Kyodo said Tokyo would seek to settle the issue through an arbitration committee involving a third country, should Seoul fail to respond to its demands during the upcoming government-level consultations.Japan argues that all reparation-related issues tied to its colonial rule of Korea were settled in a 1965 deal on normalizing diplomatic relations.The report said Japan will decide when to propose taking the cases to the arbitration committee after taking into account the companies' asset confiscation and disposal process.Since it would require Seoul's consent to open the arbitration committee, Tokyo is also reportedly considering a unilateral move to take the cases to the International Court of Justice and raising tariffs on South Korean imports.