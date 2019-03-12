Tensions Between Rival Parties Escalate Following LKP Floor Leader's Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions between rival political parties are mounting after the floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) criticized President Moon Jae-in's engagement with North Korea, calling him the chief spokesperson for regime leader Kim Jong-un.Immediately following LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won's parliamentary address on Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) convened an emergency meeting to strongly denounce Na's comments.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan accused Na of insulting the country's chief of state in a fashion that cannot be tolerated in any way, while DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said his party will file a complaint against Na with the parliamentary ethics committee.The ruling party demanded that Na apologize for her remarks and to step down from her post.Two minor liberal parties, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party also openly criticized Na and her party.The LKP, on the other hand, demanded an apology from the DP, after ruling party lawmakers shouted and walked out during Na's speech.The political discord comes as the LKP strongly objects to the DP and three minor parties' agreement on Monday to put on the fast track a jointly drawn up election reform bill that would tie parliamentary seats with the percentage of voters' support.Once a bill is put on the fast track, it can automatically be put to a vote at a plenary session without the need for approval by a relevant committee.Meanwhile, the presidential office said Na's remarks are an insult not only to the head of state, but also to the people who long for peace on the Korean Peninsula.