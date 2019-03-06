Seoul Expresses Woes over Dongchang-ri, Hopes for N. Korea's Wise Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said Seoul is concerned about North Korea reassembling its key missile launch site at Dongchang-ri, expressing hope that Pyongyang will make a wise choice that will be helpful to all.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol told reporters on Tuesday that Seoul in conjunction with Washington, was closely watching movements in Dongchang-ri well before the Hanoi summit.Asked where Seoul stands on the North’s denuclearization, Kim said the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. have agreed on the complete denuclearization of the North on several occasions.The spokesman added Seoul will push for the swift resumption of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington based on its close cooperation with Washington while continuing to exert their best efforts to bring about the North’s full denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.