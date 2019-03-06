Moon Orders Implementation of Opposition's Proposal for National Body on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered officials to implement a minor opposition party leader's proposal to set up a national body to seek ways to mitigate the adverse effects of fine dust.According to his spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom on Tuesday, Moon, who is on a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia this week, issued the order after receiving a briefing from his chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun.Last Friday, the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu proposed the body involving the government, the parliament and all social classes, recommending former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as the body’s chair.Moon's spokesperson said the presidential office plans to contact Ban to find out whether he would be willing to lead the organization.The top office will also review how to set up the relationship between the organization and the existing special committee on reducing fine dust under the Prime Minister's Office.