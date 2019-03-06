Economy Korean Stocks Rise on Brexit Optimism

South Korean stocks rose Tuesday on news that British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal with the European Union for a revised Brexit plan.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 19-point-08 points, or point-89 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-157-point-18.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 15-point-67 points, or two-point-12 percent, to close at 754-point-76. It is the highest closing price since October eighth last year.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-eight won.