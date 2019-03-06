Kim Jong-un Not Mentioned among Newly Elected Deputies to Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears not to be included in a list of deputies elected to the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday reported on the list of 687 deputies elected on Sunday in the first parliamentary election in North Korea in five years.The North’s Korean Central Broadcasting Station listed all the names of those elected, and Kim Jong-un was not among them.In the previous assembly election held in March 2014, the first since Kim came to power, he was elected in the Mount Baekdu number 111 electoral district.Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong is among the newly elected as well as many other figures associated with the Kim Jong-un era. These include Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who have led nuclear negotiations with the United States.