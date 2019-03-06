Jeju to Hold Hearing to Revoke Permit Granted to For-Profit Hospital

Photo : KBS News

A hearing will be held on March 26th as the government of Jeju Island has begun steps to revoke a permit it granted to a Chinese-owned medical center which was set to become the first for-profit hospital in South Korea.The province has appointed a legal expert to lead the hearing which will be attended by officials of the Greenland International Medical Center.During the hearing, officials will listen to the center’s justification for failing to open within three months of receiving a business permit, which was an agreed-upon deadline.The center will also be asked why it avoided an on-site inspection last month.The Greenland International Medical Center has filed an administrative lawsuit, arguing that Jeju Province’s condition that the center treat only non-Korean nationals is illegal.Whether this issue can be seen as a legitimate reason for the center's failure to open will also be discussed in the hearing.Last December, the center received conditional approval from Jeju Province to open as South Korea's first for-profit hospital on the condition that Korean patients not be treated.The center protested the ban and failed to open by the aforementioned deadline. Local government officials then decided to proceed with hearing procedures before making a final decision on revoking the hospital's license.