Politics

Ruling Bloc Seeks to Create State Council on Education Policies

Write: 2019-03-12 16:59:44Update: 2019-03-12 18:11:33

The ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office have agreed to complete the required legislative process necessary to create a national education council by June. 

The agreement was made in a Tuesday meeting arranged to discuss a plan to create an additional top decision-making body on education policy separate from the Education Ministry.   

The DP’s policy chief Cho Jeong-sik said at a press conference later in the day that the council will be tasked with charting out long-term directions and plans regarding education in Korea, including the overall school system, education workers and the college admission system.

The council will consist of 19 people, including a minister-level chair and two vice minister-level standing commissioners.
