Malaysia's PM Denies Intervention in Freeing Indonesian Accused of Killing Kim Jong-nam

Photo : YONHAP News

Malaysia’s prime minister is denying claims that the release of an Indonesian woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother was a result of lobbying from the Indonesian government.According to Malaysian news outlets on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad relayed his stance at a press conference in parliament on Tuesday while answering questions regarding Siti Aisyah, who was acquitted on Monday from charges of murdering Kim Jong-nam.Mahathir stressed it was an independent decision by Malaysian judicial authorities and a due process of law.Aisyah's release, after two years in custody, prompted speculation that the Malaysian government may have intervened out of consideration of diplomatic relations with Indonesia.She and a Vietnamese woman, Doan Thi Huong, were accused of smearing the VX nerve agent on Kim’s face at Kuala Lumpur's international airport in February 2017.The Malaysian prosecution has yet to drop the charges against the Vietnamese woman.