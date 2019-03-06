Elderly Drivers Face Possible Restrictions for Safety Reasons

The National Police Agency is considering legislation to put restrictions on elderly drivers as a way of enhancing public safety on roads.The NPA said on Tuesday it will draft mid- and long-term traffic safety measures for seniors within the year, including the introduction of a conditional driving license system.Under the plan, senior drivers could be banned from getting behind the wheel at night or on highways as they are prone to be slower in responding to emergency situations. The potential regulation will not likely be put on all elderly people but those who fail cognitive or visual functioning tests.Police records show people aged 65 or older account for 14-point-three percent of the population, but are involved in as much as 44-point-five percent of all road traffic deaths.