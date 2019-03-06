War Remains of S. Korean Soldier Delivered to Bereaved Family

Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the Korean War have been handed over to his bereaved family.The Defense Ministry’s Agency for KIA(Killed in Action) Recovery and Identification on Tuesday held a ceremony to hand over the remains of Private First Class Han Byeong-gu at his younger brother’s house in Seoul.During the ceremony, the soldier’s family was briefed on how he participated in the war and how his remains were discovered. They also received his belongings and a plaque of consolation from Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.According to the ministry, Han voluntarily enlisted in the Army at the age of 18, six months after North Korea invaded the South.He was assigned to the antitank battalion of the Army’s Ninth Division and participated in several battles against the Chinese military between January and February of 1951 before he was killed in the line of duty.Han's remains were excavated form a hilly section in Yanggu County in Gangwon Province in September of 2016. They will be buried at a national cemetery.