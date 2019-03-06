Seoul Monitoring Tokyo's Possible Moves to Raise Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it is keeping a close watch on Tokyo amid reports that it may raise tariffs on South Korean imports in retaliation for South Korean court decisions on Japan’s wartime forced labor.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol made the comment during a regular media briefing on Tuesday when asked about Japan's purported moves.While refusing to provide detailed answers to hypothetical questions, the spokesman said the ministry is reviewing related matters and remains open to various possibilities. He said Seoul is also calling for Japan’s prudent responses to South Korean court decisions against Japanese firms implicated in wartime crimes.Earlier, Japanese media outlets said the Japanese government is considering raising tariffs on South Korean goods or putting partial restrictions on the export of Japanese goods to South Korea as conflicts between the two countries have deepened over the court rulings.According to a Seoul official, the two governments are in talks to arrange a director-level meeting to discuss related issues.