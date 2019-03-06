Cost of Private Education Hits Record High in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The cost of private education for each student attending elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea hit an all-time high last year.According to data by the Education Ministry and Statistics Korea, per capita private education costs came to 291-thousand won per month on average in 2018, up 19-thousand won from the previous year.The figure has climbed for six consecutive years and is the largest amount since 2007 when related data began to be compiled.Monthly private education costs in high school were higher than in elementary or middle schools at over 320-thousand won per student.An Education Ministry official attributed the higher figure for high school students to a general decrease in high school population and instability arising from changes to university enrollment.South Korea's total spending on private education last year reached 19-point-five trillion won, up 800 billion won, or more than four percent, from 2017.