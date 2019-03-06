S. Korean Eastar Jet Suspends 2 Boeing 737 Max Planes

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean budget airliner has suspended the operation of two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following the deadly crash involving the same aircraft in Ethiopia.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport revealed on Tuesday the decision by Eastar Jet, noting the move is aimed at easing public anxiety.Eastar had been operating South Korea’s first two Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were delivered last December. Dozens more of the aircraft could be delivered after some other local airliners, including Korean Air and T’way Air, confirmed plans to buy them.The decision came after the ministry sent its inspectors to Eastar Jet for emergency safety checks and demanded its pilots and engineers abide by safety manuals.On Sunday, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the country's capital, killing all 157 people on board. The same type of jet operated by Indonesia's Lion Air also crashed last October.