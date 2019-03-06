Moon Attends Exhibition of Hallyu, Halal Products in Malaysia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in who is in Malaysia on a state visit has attended a joint exhibition of Hallyu and halal products in the country’s capital.According to the South Korean presidential office, the event at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday was arranged to strengthen exchanges between the two countries through Korean culture and traditional Islamic goods.South Korean actresses and K-pop groups were among those present to see hundreds of Hallyu and halal-related products on display.Moon delivered a congratulatory speech for the event and noted the economic potential of the halal industry and Malaysia’s moves to foster the industry from its early stages. He said the combination of Hallyu and halal will help create a new market.The president also spoke of Hallyu’s potential to enhance Malaysians’ understanding of South Korea and bring the people of the two countries closer together. Hallyu, or Korean Wave, refers to the popularity of Korean pop culture.